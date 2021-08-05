"Fentanyl is the most powerfully addictive drug that I have ever seen," said John Kempf, Captain for the Idaho State Police.
An addictive drug that is killing us, within the last year there has been over 92 thousand overdose deaths in the United States.
"It is double car crashes, its significantly higher than murders and violent crimes," said Kempf.
ISP said they started to see fentanyl in our area in 2019 and it's becoming more and more prevalent.
ISP said the way they know that is the cost of a pill is decreasing because there's so much of it around.
Two years ago, a pill was 20 dollars, today it's only ten.
One pill is supposed to be 4 doses, so at 2.50 a dose, nearly anyone can afford this deadly pill.
"The fact remains that we have a large access to a cheap drug that can kill you instantly is not good," said Kempf.
Because it is so cheap, the drug can target anyone, even kids.
"Kids don't have a grasp of how dangerous this is, because it's a pill. I'm sure they have been given pills for tooth aches, so these pills are made to look safe, but they are absolutely not," said Kempf.
Getting the drug is easy - they are getting it through a screen.
"Kids are having access to drugs through social media apps now that they never would have before," he said.
To fight this crisis, Idaho State Police are working with Idaho's U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzales, not targeting the drug users, but the dealers, who sold that deadly dose.
"We now have the support and the resources to go after these people - and hold them accountable for these deaths," said Kempf.
"There is not much we can do to bring a loved one back to life - it's not going to bring someone back to life by sentencing someone to 20 years - my goal is to spread the word to see if we can save a life," said Gonzales.