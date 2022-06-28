BOISE, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) made two arrests at a planned rally in Boise on Tuesday, according to a press release.
The rally was to celebrate the overturn of Roe v. Wade, according to the Idaho Statesman.
ISP said counter protesters were present at the rally. Of the arrests, one was for battery on a law enforcement officer and the other for disturbing the peace.
ISP said itself and the Boise Police Department were at the rally to provide security "and to protect everyone's right to peacefully protest."
An investigation is ongoing.