Idaho - COVID-19 is making celebrating the Fourth of July different this year. The Idaho State Police (ISP) is asking for your help in making it a safe holiday weekend by keeping impaired drivers off the road.
According to the Office of Highway Safety, last year in Idaho over the Fourth of July weekend, there were 36 crashes due to a drunken and/or drugged driver resulting in 46 injuries and four deaths.
ISP will have extra patrol vehicles statewide looking for impaired drivers starting Wednesday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 7.
"This Fourth of July, the Idaho State Police wants to make sure the only red, white, and blue you see are the fireworks. Designate a sober driver so you don't have to spend the night celebrating your freedom behind bars." ISP Trooper Tauna Davis said.
Troopers want to remind drivers that impaired driving includes more than alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may also interfere with driving.
Steps everyone can take to prevent impaired driving:
- Designate a sober driver.
- Make arrangements for guests to stay overnight.
- Offer or choose non-alcoholic beverages.
- Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating heavy machinery while taking medications.
