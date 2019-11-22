BOISE, Idaho - Sixteen new Idaho State Police troopers will soon be out on the roads across the state, working to keep drivers safe.
A graduation ceremony was held Friday in the rotunda of the Idaho statehouse in Boise to celebrate the 18 weeks of training each trooper completed.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little attended the ceremony, thanking the families of recruits.
"Law enforcement is one of the most important things we can do in the State of Idaho to comfort and protect our citizen," Gov. Little said.
New Idaho State Police troopers were presented their badges and the campaign hat ISP troopers wear, per tradition.
Each trooper will be assigned to one of six ISP districts across Idaho and will start the next phase of their training in the field in the coming days.
