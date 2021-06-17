Idaho State Troopers honoring fallen Linda Huff with memorial

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - On June 17, 1998 Idaho State Trooper (ISP) Linda Huff died in the line of duty after a gunman opened fire outside ISP's District 1 Coeur d'Alene office.
At the time, Huff had been with ISP for 14 months. She left behind her husband, who was also a state trooper, and three children.
On May 13, 2005 Huff was awarded the first-ever Idaho Law Enforcement and Firefighting Medal of Honor. Today, the ISP District 1 office bears her name and visitors are greeted with a stone memorial surrounded by a rose garden.
On June 17, ISP is honoring her with a memorial at 3 p.m. at the office.