Idaho teen found safe after Amber Alert issued, suspect in custody

JEROME, ID - 17-year-old Sandra Rios-Chavez has been located, she is waiting to be reunited with her family. Miguel Rodriguez-Perez has been taken into police custody.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
The FBI has issued an AMBER alert for a 17-year-old girl reportedly taken from a Wendy's in Jerome, ID.
On Monday evening, Rodriguez-Perez's pone pinged in Kingman, Arizona. He does have contacts in Mexico, authorities say.
Investigators say 17-year-old Sandra Rios-Chavez may have been forcibly kidnapped by Miguel Rodriguez-Perez on Sunday around 6pm.
The FBI says Rios-Chavez may be wearing her issued Wendy's restaurant uniform.
Rodriquez-Perez is known to drive a 2015 black Audi A4 with an Idaho license plate of 2J83179. He may be driving towards Las Vegas.
Police say there is currently a protection order against Rodriguez-Perez after he threatened and assaulted Rios-Chavez.
If you see or her from them call 911.