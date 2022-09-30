BOISE, Idaho - The State of Idaho has announced it will open assessment centers next year in an effort to divert youth from the juvenile justice and child welfare systems.
The centers will provide screening and assessment tools to identify the barriers children and their families are experiencing in their communities.
Following screening and assessment, the centers will provide warm hand-offs to community providers for accessing resources and to provide case management services to ensure continuity of care.
These center will provide diversion opportunities to youth and allow law enforcement a safe place to bring youth instead of incarceration.
"By identifying what kind of help these kids need at an earlier age, we can create better outcomes at less cost to taxpayers," said Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections Director Monty Prow.
The State of Idaho partnered with the National Assessment Center Association to provide a guidelines for eight Assessment Center projects that will be established across the state in each of Idaho’s seven judicial districts.
The centers will all begin serving youth by June 30, 2023. Ongoing Technical Assistance for Centers will be provided by NAC and Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections.