BOISE - The number of people who died as a result of traffic crashes in Idaho this summer is down compared to last year, according to preliminary data from the Idaho Transportation Department.
This summer, 91 people died as a result of traffic crashes, while 101 people were killed in crashes during the same time period in 2018.
"Summer driving is a big concern of ours," Highway Safety Manager John Tomlinson said in a press release. "This is why we work so closely with law enforcement agencies and other partners throughout the state to promote safe, engaged driving."
The summer months typically come with an increase in deadly crashes, both in Idaho and nationally. Due to that trend, the period of time between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend is often referred to as the "100 Deadliest Days of Summer Driving."
This summer, the Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Administration funded four high-visibility enforcements. During these periods, law enforcement agencies were given grant funding to put extra officers on the roads looking for seat belt violations as well as aggressive and impaired drivers.
Several media campaigns also ran state-wide to encourage everyone to make safe choices on the roads.
The Idaho Transportation Department gave the following breakdown of the 91 fatal crashes that occurred this summer. However, they note that the data is preliminary and may be subject to change.
- The majority of the 91 people killed were in passenger vehicles
- 62 automobile
- 17 motorcycle
- 6 other (ATV/UTV
- 4 pedestrian
- 2 pedacycle
- 75 people died in crashes on rural roads and 16 people were killed on urban roads.
- In the 51 passenger vehicle fatalities, 28 people were not wearing seat belts
- Failure to maintain a lane was a contributing factor in 23 fatalities
- Impairment was a contributing factor in 17 fatalities
- 13 fatalities involved an aggressive-driving behavior
- 8 fatalities involved inattentive driving