BOISE - To remind drivers across Idaho to drive sober or get pulled over this Fourth of July, The Idaho Transportation Department is partnering with law enforcement statewide.
According to a release from ITD, officers from nearly 60 different agencies will be taking part in the effort to keep people safe during the holiday. They'll be on the lookout for impaired drivers from July 1-7.
"The Fourth is a really fun time of year, but it can also be very dangerous," ITD highway safety manager, John Tomlinson said in a press release. "If people choose to drink while they're celebrating, it's important they're mindful of the dangers of impaired driving and that they have a plan for a sober ride home."
Between 2013 and 2017, impaired driving was a factor in 38 percent of all fatal Idaho crashes, according to the release.
The rate of alcohol impairment for drivers in fatal crashes is higher at night, with 57 percent of impaired driving crashes happening in Idaho between 6:00 pm and 3:00 am.
"This is a holiday where parties go late into the night, and with that comes an increased risk," Tomlinson said. "If you know you're going to be celebrating with alcohol, leave your car at home - you can designate a driver, get a taxi, get a ride share, or just call a sober friend."
Tomlinson also added in the release that people don't have to be drivers to keep others safe during the Fourth. If someone sees another person who's had too much to drink, he encourages them to help the other person find a sober ride home.