COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - As the influx of new residents continues in our region, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is planning some upgrades to major roadways, including I-90.
ITD is proposing two options to the public that would cost millions of dollars.
“I-90 is used by so many people in their daily lives, commuting to and from Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, but also nationally - getting people and freight moving,” ITD Public Information Officer, Megan Jahns, said.
Jahns says a massive overhaul is needed now and specifically in the future.
“Those traffic volumes, the number of people using the interstate is going to double by 2045. What do we need to make it safe for everyone and make it to where they need to go,” Jahns said.
The interstate has largely remained the same since it was built in the 60s, but that will change from the state line, 15 miles east to Sherman Ave. in Coeur d’Alene.
ITD plans to add an additional lane, expanding both eastbound and westbound to three lanes, at a cost of up to $370 million.
Two interchanges will be added at Spokane St. and Seltice Way in Post Falls for a total of $260 million.
Three interchanges will be added to Northwest Blvd., US95, and 4th St. in Coeur d’Alene for a total of $480 million.
Two interchanges will be added to 15th St. and Sherman Ave. in Couer d’Alene for a total of $90 million.
The final pricetag of these projects is $1.2 billion. The big question is how are we going to be able to pay for this.
“We’re now able to tap into sales tax. We’re even able to bond and borrow money to go out and build these improvements now so that we can see those safety benefits now and then take time to pay them off over the coming years,” Jahns said.
Some of the earliest construction could begin in 2024, but this project would be years in the making. Jahns says this is going to be necessary for future travel.
“If we don’t make these changes, the interstate will essentially fail. We’ll have stop-and-go traffic on the interstate by 2045. These improvements we’re looking at are to get us so that traffic is moving, people still use the interstate to carry out their lives,” Jahns said.
If you couldn’t make the meeting Tuesday or Wednesday in Coeur d’Alene, you can find a link to a survey here. You can also view the blueprint of the construction at this link.