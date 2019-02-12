As the current winter storm takes its toll on the Inland Northwest, it does provide some outstanding sights at times, and one viewer stumbled upon one to remember in north Idaho.
A viewer witnessed a rare meteorological phenomenon, coming across some "snow rollers" while snowmobiling in the Worley, Idaho area Tuesday morning.
Matt Drechsel discovered dozens of them, and stopped to snap a couple pictures, saying he had only seen them one other time in his life. Matt's nephew Nathan sent us the photos capturing the rare sight.
The phenomenon is described as large snowballs forming naturally as chunks of snow are blown along the ground by wind, picking up material along the way, in much the same way that the large snowballs used in snowmen are made.
A number of conditions are needed in order for snow rollers to form including the thinness, wetness and looseness of the snow as well as proper winds.
KHQ shared the pictures on social media, which are quickly going viral.