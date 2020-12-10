BOISE, Idaho -- Idaho Governor Brad Little announced his support of the Texas lawsuit being filed to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. Along with Gov. Little, four other congressional representatives from Washington and Idaho signed an Amicus brief in support of the lawsuit.
In Washington, republican representatives Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Dan Newhouse both signed the brief in support of the lawsuit. In Idaho, Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson signed the brief as well.
Although Gov. Little has not yet signed the brief, he says he plans to do so shortly.
Texas Attorney General reports that six states have joined the lawsuit contesting the election results in four battleground states.
