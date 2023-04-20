OLYMPIA - Before Idaho Governor Brad Little signed HB 242 into law, criminalizing anyone who assists a minor in obtaining an abortion without parental consent, Washington Governor Jay Inslee urged Little to veto the bill.
The bill states explicitly that providers providing abortion services, which includes obtaining drugs to induce abortions like Mifepristone, are not exempted even if they are outside of Idaho: "It shall not be an affirmative defense to a prosecution under subsection (1) of this section that the abortion provider or the abortion-inducing drug provider is located in another state."
In his letter, Inslee warned Little of costly legal battles as laws protecting Washington providers and citizens are fundamentally at odds with Idaho's bill. He also worried this bill, along with other bills targeting healthcare providers in Idaho, could encourage the "exodus of some healthcare providers" from the Gem State and increase mortality rates for Idaho girls.
"Make no mistake, Governor Little, the laws of another state that seek to punish anyone in Washington for lawful actions taken in Washington will not stand," Inslee warned in his letter. "We will protect our providers, and we will harbor and comfort your residents who seek health care services that are denied to them in Idaho."
Weeks later, after signing HB 242 into law, Little responded to Inslee with a letter of his own.
In his response, Little states the law does not criminalize or impair interstate travel and seeks "only to prevent a minor girl from Idaho from being taken across state lines for an abortion without the knowledge and consent of her parent or guardian."
Little alleges Inslee and national media complicate "the process" by misrepresenting or exaggerating the bill.
"Washingtonians are moving to Idaho, and Idahoans are moving to Washington," Little said in response to Inslee's concerns of healthcare providers leaving the state. "It’s always been that way and probably always will be."
Little disparaged Washington, citing tax rates, crime, and Camp Hope. "We don't back down to activists - we kick illegal public encampments off public property," he wrote.
Little attached a copy of some of the U.S. Constitutional Amendments, highlighting the Tenth Amendment, which clarifies all other powers not forbidden to the states by the Constitution are reserved to each state.
In an article, AP News notes HB 242 and other recent contentious legislation nationwide pose unique and uncertain legal challenges.
"Arguments about the laws could be rooted in key clauses of the U.S. Constitution that could contradict each other in this case. One clause requires states to respect the laws of other states, while another recognizes the right to travel among states, and a third restricts the ability of states to impair interstate commerce."
Washington state has been working to ensure continued protection for abortion providers and patients, including a Spokane judge blocking the FDA from making changes to abortion pill access at the same time a Texan judge signed an injunction directing the FDA to revoke its approval for the same pill, it is likely the constitutionality of these laws will eventually be tested.
In response to Little's reply, the Office of Gov. Inslee said, "Unserious diatribes will not deter Washington from defending the freedom and safety of anyone who comes here. That’s one reason why we’re consistently ranked one of the best states to live, work and do business."