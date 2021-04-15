SPOKANE, Wash. -- An 82-year-old Hayden women says she found a large, hefty size bag of feces in her yard and her flag in support of President Biden torn down on Tuesday.
"It was a hate crime as far as I'm concerned," said Gloria Wurm, Hayden resident.
Gloria Wurm lives in a quiet Hayden neighborhood, and when she woke up Tuesday, she looked out her window to find a large black bag."I'm a big believer in the first amendment so I believe if you don't agree with me, leave it alone," said Wurm.
"I thought maybe my yard guy was here, well it wasn't my yard guy," said Wurm.
She said she walked out to the bag, and said she thinks it was filled with human and animal feces, and had maggots crawling out of the bag.
Wurm said she has lived here for 17 years, and has never experience something like this:
"I was so upset, I couldn't eat, and hardly talk I was so upset," she said.
Wurm said she hopes by sharing her story it serves as a reminder to be kind to others.
Wurm said she reported it to the Kootenai County Sherriff's office.
KHQ spoke with KCSO and they said they are investigating this situation and reaching out to neighbors to see if anyone caught the people doing this on camera.
Hayden Mayor Griffitts responded to this act of vandalism. See the response below: