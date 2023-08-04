RIGGINS, Idaho - A woman from Whitebird, Idaho is dead after a tractor trailer crashed into her SUV head on, just north of Riggins on US-95.
According to Idaho State Police, on Aug. 3, a 62-year-old man from Nez Perce was headed north on US-95 in an International tractor trailer. Attached to the trailer was a car hauler trailer with four vehicles loaded in.
At around 9:30 p.m., the tractor trailer crossed the center line into the southbound lane, striking an SUV head on.
The tractor trailer caught fire, along with the cars it was hauling. The SUV drove down a steep embankment after being struck, coming to rest below.
The trailer driver escaped his vehicle with minor injuries. The victim driving the SUV, a 54-year-old woman from Whitebird, was transported via ground ambulance to hospital, where she later died from her injuries.
US-95 was blocked for around four-and-a-half hours while crews were on scene. The incident remains under investigation.