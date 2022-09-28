BOISE, Idaho - Kids 17-years-old and younger with an Idaho hunting license can participate in the youth pheasant hunting season from Oct. 1-7, as long as they area accompanied by by an Idaho licensed hunter 18-years-old or older.
You can find the complete rules of the annual hunt in the 2022-23 Idaho Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearer rules booklet.
Youth hunters do not need an Upland Game Bird Permit to hunt where birds are stocked, but they are required to wear hunter orange above the waist during the pheasant season. A hunter orange hat meets this requirement.
For a full list of areas where pheasants will be stocked and number of birds to be stocked, go to the Pheasant Stocking Program webpage and click on each location.
Pheasant hunting for all ages starts Oct. 8 or Oct. 15, depending which part of the state you're in.