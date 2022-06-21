COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - An 18-story condominium is coming to downtown Coeur d’Alene in the next two years.
The Coeur d’Alene Design Review Committee recently voted unanimously to approve the building.
“We’re excited about it. It’s going to be a great project and we look at it as being a big piece of downtown,” Hayden Anderl, Front Row Properties developer said.
The Thomas George Condominium is being constructed where the US Bank drive-thru used to be located on the corner of East Front and South Third.
There will be 60 condos, a pool with indoor and outdoor capabilities, a gym, a golf simulator, a connoisseur on the main level, as well as two commercial suites where they’re looking to explore food services.
KHQ spoke to some of the downtown businesses, most of which didn’t care to speak about the project. However, David Hall, the part-owner of Rokkos on Sherman says it’ll bring in more business.
“I think it’s great. I think high density is good. I’m not a big fan of sprawl, so I’d rather see us go up than out. It’s good - it brings more people into downtown and it’s good for business,” Hall said.
Others haven’t been so optimistic about the project, according to Anderl. A lot of residents, he says, are worried about growth in our area.
“I understand everyone is entitled to their opinion, but we feel that taking a private parking lot and turning it into residences that are going to make it a great annuity tax base for the City of Coeur d’Alene,” Anderl said. “It’ll help improve things like roads, schools, and infrastructure. It's all a part of the process and we feel like what we're doing is going to add a lot to downtown and it'll be viewed as such now or down the line - we feel confident about that."
A one bed, one bath will run just over $750,000 and the 3,000 square foot penthouse is going for just under $4 million.