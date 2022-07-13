LEWISTON, Idaho - Police in Lewiston are investigating a horrific case of hoarding and dog breeding, from which 22 poodles were rescued in unthinkable conditions.
Officers say the owner first surrendered about a dozen of them to the animal rescue group, Helping Hands Rescue.
But when police went to the woman's home, they found her hiding 9 more dogs, including four puppies, because she was planning to sell them.
All of the dogs are now being cared for at Orchards Pet Hospital. Almost all of them are severely matted, and many couldn't even walk before they were shaved. Some have broken bones, one has knees that are fused straight, so he can't walk. One of the dogs even needs a leg amputation.
For now, they're getting treated, vaccinated and fixed, before they go into foster homes and eventually get adopted.
The president of the rescue, Polly Benson, says what's heartbreaking is that the former owner just saw them as a way to make money.
"There was an ad in the exchange that she had placed," Benson explained. "Charging $800 for the babies. She was just a breeding machine, and she didn't take care of the animals at all."
Incredibly, Benson says the dogs all seem to be very friendly. They're not aggressive, they're just a little scared. But she's confident they'll be able to be adopted, and will make loving pets.
As for the former owner, police say they're waiting to hear how severe the dogs' injuries are, so they can decide how severe the charges should be when they arrest the woman, which hasn't happened yet.
Because all the dogs are being boarded at the vet, and because of all the medical attention they'll need, Helping Hands Rescue says their bills will be expensive. They're a small rescue group, and they've never tackled anything like this before.
While they have enough supplies and food for the dogs, Benson says what they really need is monetary donations.
If you're interested in donating, you can give through their PayPal account.
To apply to adopt one of the dogs, you can go to the Helping Hands Rescue website.