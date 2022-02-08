HAYDEN, ID - One couple in North Idaho is taking Valentine's Day to the next scary level--and they're not talking about commitment.
"There was not one person that came here that did not get some sort of a fear," Adina Taylor, who co-created Hayden Haunted Mansion, said.
While most people normally associate haunted houses with Halloween, one home in Hayden is making Valentine's Day less about love and more about terror.
Playing into the "My Bloody Valentine" theme, Hayden Haunted Mansion is open for its second round of spooks.
"When everybody was happy, excited, and got scared, they loved it. We decided we'd keep going," she said of their Halloween season.
The Taylor family originally changed the house they work in into a haunted house for their son's birthday last October. With just word of mouth, the event was a spooky success.
"In three weeks, we literally had the whole house transformed into all kinds of crazy stuff," she said. "Over 1,200 people, we had through here."
That's why the Taylors wanted to keep the wagon rolling, and they've found some inspiration in the least likely of holidays.
"We'd already bought some props, so after that, when everybody was excited, we just went all in. We added a semi-truck. We've taken walls out, put walls in," she explained. "I predict we're going to have twice that this year for sure, if not more."
With 13 actors and 13 rooms, guests are in for an unlucky night.
"It's been three months we've been working on this," she said.
Love may not be in the air, but you may just find yourself clinging to your loved one as you run through all the same.
"The way it brings the community together, and seeing grown adults in the fetal position, and the screams... I don't think I've ever had so much fun," she chuckled.
The house is located at 2850 W. Hayden Ave., Hayden, ID 83835, and will be open for visitors this Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. It's $15 on Eventbrite or $20 at the door.
There will be a live band, brewery, and a bonfire if you need to calm your nerves afterwards.
With a smaller space, the founders of this haunted mansion say it's a more personalized experience than what you might see at big attractions like Scarywood. Even still, they're also hoping to keep the terror going through all of the holidays... even ones they make up.