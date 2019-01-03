SPOKANE, Wash. - According to Brian Coddington, the Spokane Public School District was notified by the ACLU right before winter break. According to the school district, local ACLU representatives were voicing concerns about Border Patrol agents attending reading sessions here at Holmes Elementary "I can understand their purpose and what they're trying to do in protecting civil liberties. This is not a program where we're trying to get into schools to do anything surreptitiously to do anything wrong to find an immigration status. We're there for the kids," said Spokane Sector Special Operations Supervisor Bill Kingsford.
Learning with Lucky was founded in 2005 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho by Camy Popiel and Cathy Bayes. It's an educational program for first graders at Holmes Elementary in Spokane to get them into reading. The program takes place every Thursday. The program is also available at many other schools in the Inland Northwest.
Each student receives a stuffed Labrador reading buddy, and the students earn reward points for every book they read. The students then can use the points they earn to purchase accessories for their stuffed labs.
Recently one of the co-founders Camy Popiel passed away. Popiel was dating a Border Patrol Mission Support Supervisor and because of their relationship Border Patrol agents have been attending the readings for the last two years "We have a personal connection through border patrol with this program. So what we wanted to do is give back," said Agent Kingsford.
The program lets the children pick out and read the books to the agents. The agents help them learn to pronounce words and help them become better readers "We love giving back to the community. Yea we have our job to do, but we also do things to give back to the community. And this was our way of doing it was to be a part of this program," explained Kingsford.
Agent Kingsford says he doesn't understand why the ACLU is getting involved "They've never contacted us or asked us what we do there or how we are doing it all this information we're getting has been through the Spokane school district."
Spokane Public Schools spokesman Brian Coddington told KHQ in a phone call that attendance for Holmes Elementary is the highest when agents come and listen to the students read. Coddington also added that the Border patrol agents are still invited to participate in a non-uniform capacity.
KHQ did reach out to the ACLU of Washington, but they have not responded to our request for comment.