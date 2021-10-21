HAYDEN, Idaho - Attorney General Lawrence Wasden issued a consumer protection judgment on Thursday against a north Idaho appliance repair business owner, prohibiting him from operating in the state of Idaho.
Michael Scott, the owner of Appliance Corral Service located in Hayden, Idaho, was the defendant of a consumer protection order filed in August by the attorney general in Kootenai County District Court. The order alleges Scott failed to provide repair services for consumers after taking payments, totaling over $1,600 in losses for customers. Following the judgment, Scott has been ordered to refund consumers who filed complaints, as well as pay $10,000 in civil penalties and reimburse the Office of the Attorney General for fees related to the case.
“We learned of this business and its practices from Idaho consumers who took the time to file complaints with my office,” Wasden said. “I want to thank those consumers who brought this to our attention so we could investigate and take action. I encourage other Idahoans who experience similar troubling activity in the marketplace to let us know.”
Consumers can report complaints to the Office of the Attorney General here.