KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deployed SWAT on Saturday in an hours-long negotiation following reports of a physical domestic dispute.
KCSO deputies headed to a residence on the 6200 block of west Prairie Ave. around 4 p.m., where a female victim told deputies she was struck by a table when the man inside, 42-year-old Christopher Wilburn from Wallace, threw it at her. She sustained injuries to her leg and was treated by medical personnel.
Wilburn was uncooperative when deputies attempted to contact him, making threats to them and refusing to exit the house.
SWAT was called to the scene, after which Wilburn told them he had propane tanks set up in the residence. He also threatened SWAT and deputies with a baseball bat while continuing to defy commands.
At around 7:40 p.m., KCSO reports the man surrendered to SWAT, who were able to take him into custody without further incident.
Wilburn was charged with aggravated battery and resisting arrest and was transported to Kootenai County Jail. Further charges may follow, pending investigation.
Wilburn has prior arrests in Kootenai County dating back to 2002, with charges including burglary, malicious injury to property, and obstructing.
KCSO says this is the second SWAT deployment in a three-day span, having responded on Thursday to assist the U.S Marshall's Office with a wanted felon out of Montana located in a Post Falls residence.