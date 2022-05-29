NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho - A bear was spotted on Clearwater River on Sunday morning, May 29, according to Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office (NPCSO).
The ambling bear was spotted on the north bank, near Arrow Highline Rd. Residents near the area commented the bears usually stick to the north side of the river, though they report their trash being picked through by some hungry ursids recently.
"Just a heads up, if you're in the area, you may want to keep a close watch on those picnic baskets!" NPCSO joked in their photo post.
Jest or not, that is very good advice for wild animals in general, bears included. Keep all food and trash covered to avoid tempting them.
While there's been no identification of the bear's species, it's still better to avoid them when possible. If you're out hiking, it's a good idea to carry bear spray, just in case, which will also deter other aggressive mammals.