Moscow Police identify body pulled from Paradise Creek The body was identified as 19-year-old Hudson Lindow. Moscow Police Chief James Fry stated the body was pulled from the creek several yards no…

MOSCOW, Idaho - An autopsy was conducted on the body pulled from Paradise Creek in Moscow on Sunday morning, May 1.

The body was identified as 19-year-old Hudson Lindow, a student at the University of Idaho. According to the coroner, the official cause of death is drowning, and foul play does not appear to be a factor.

The toxicology report will not be processed for another two to three weeks.

Last Updated on May 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Moscow Police say a body in Paradise Creek was found on Sunday, May 1 around 11 a.m.

In an incident broken by Pullman Radio and confirmed by our new reporter, John Webb, Moscow Police Chief James Fry stated the body was pulled from the creek several yards north of College St.

No details regarding the body's identity have been released at this time. Investigations are underway, but no cause of death has been determined.

If you have any information that could be related to the case, you're encouraged to contact Moscow PD at (208) 882-2677.