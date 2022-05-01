Paradise Creek and College St.

Satellite view of the area

MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police say a body in Paradise Creek was found on Sunday, May 1 around 11 a.m. 

In an incident broken by Pullman radio and confirmed by our new reporter, John Webb, Moscow Police Chief James Fry stated the body was pulled from the creek several yards north of College St. 

No details regarding the body's identity have been released at this time. Investigations are underway, but no cause of death has been determined. 

If you have any information that could be related to the case, you're encouraged to contact Moscow PD at (208) 882-2677.

