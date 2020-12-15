BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - On Thursday December 10th, The Bonner County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a body alongside a road in the Upper Pack River area.
Detectives later identified the man as 38-year-old Brandon Vern Hurst from the Sandpoint/Bonners Ferry area.
Detectives say Hurst's body has been dumped after being shot several times.
Detectives are processing evidence from the scene for fingerprints and a DNA.
If anyone in the community has any information about what happened they are asked to contact the Bonner County Sheriff's Office at (208) 265-5525.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.