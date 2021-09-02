COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - As classes get back into session across Idaho, the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department (CDAFD) wants to remind drivers to be wary and cautious of students walking to and from school.
To raise awareness, CDAFD trucks will be posted at or near 7 CdA elementary schools with their lights on 45 minutes prior to the start of morning classes.
Fire crews will also assist children crossing busy streets.
Here's the schools students and parents can expect to see CDAFD trucks at:
- Borah
- Bryan
- Fernan
- Ramsey
- Skyway
- Sorensen
- Winton