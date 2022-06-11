COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A U-Haul van filled with men in white masks and similar attire was detained by police on Garden Ave. off of Northwest Blvd., just a block away from the 6th annual Pride in the Park event.
Couer d'Alene police confirmed at a press briefing that 31 individuals were within the U-Haul, coming from numerous states including Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Illinois, South Dakota, Virginia, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, and Wyoming.
Those in the van were equipped with with shields and riot gear, and at least one had smoke grenades.
In the briefing, police say they received several tips from the community over the course of the week of potential threats, necessitating the heavy police presence from several agencies in the downtown Coeur d'Alene area. A phone call was received around 1:30 Saturday afternoon from a concerned citizen who claimed they saw around 20 people wearing masks jump into the back of a U-Haul, looking like 'a little army.'
Around 10 minutes later, the vehicle was pulled over in a traffic stop, and 31 people were arrested.
Police say the booking process for all the individuals is not yet complete and will continue over the course of the next few days. Interviews have not been conducted yet. More detailed information about intent and motives is unlikely to come before Monday.
While the groups affiliations have not been explicitly confirm, police say they suspect ties to a group called the Patriot Front.
Patriot Front is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “a white nationalist hate group” that broke off from a similar far-right group after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, according to our partners at The Spokesman Review.
Two other individuals from Oregon were arrested on unrelated misdemeanor charges, one for trespassing and the other for disorderly conduct.
Last updated on June 11 at 4:35 p.m.
New images from Georji Brown show more details of the group's attire and numbers. Many are wearing khaki hats with the phrase, 'Our tradition is revolution,' and shirts that read 'Reclaim America' and 'Conquerors not thieves.'
No confirmation of the group's identity nor intent has been released at this time. It is unknown if the group is affiliated with the motorcycle club that organized a protest or not.
Video provided by the Facebook group North Idaho News shows the back of the truck being opened while an armed officer stands guard. The men then appeared to be ordered to lie on the ground with their hands up.
A press briefing is scheduled for later this afternoon. According to the announcement from Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Lt. Ryan Higgins, large arrests were made.