COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police are investigating after the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department responded to two separate fires Friday morning at Bluegrass Park near Lake City High School.
According to Coeur d'Alene Police Department (CDAPD), the first incident was called in around 2:45 a.m. on July 29, while the second happened at 7:45 a.m.
Fire investigators and CDAPD were called to the scene and determined both instances were set intentionally. The person or persons responsible is yet to be determined.
Coeur d'Alene Parks director Bill Greenwood states vandalism has been at an all time high this year in the city parks, with the greatest number of incidents reported in both Landings Park and Bluegrass Park.
This is an ongoing investigation, and more information will be released when available.
If you have any information which could help investigators, you are encouraged to contact CDAPD at 208-446-1854, or Fire Investigator Craig Etherton via email, cetherton@cdaid.org, or by phone at 208-659-8986.