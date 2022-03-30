COEUR d' ALENE, Idaho - CdA police are putting out a warning after seeing an increase in assault and weapon offense calls which they are blaming on a Tiktok challenge.
The "Orbeez challenge" encourages people to shoot Orbeez, which are water-based gelatin projectiles, from airsoft guns at pedestrians in drive-by style.
The soft projectiles are unlikely to cause serious harm, but police warn that the activity still falls under assault, battery or discharge of a weapon within city limits and violators could be charged with a misdemeanor.
The department has already responded to around seven calls in February and March where people have been shot with or have had airsoft guns pointed at them.
In recent weeks, a total of five teenagers have been arrested after firing the projectiles from moving vehicles. In one case, three teens were detained by citizens and booked into the juvenile detention center.
Police encourage parents to be aware of these illegal trends and to take steps to discourage their children from participating. CdA police said they will continue to seek criminal charges for anyone suspected in similar activities.