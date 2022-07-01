From the City of Lewiston
The City of Lewiston Public Works Department has contracted with Knife River Corporation - Mountain West of Boise, Idaho and Asphalt Preservation of West Haven, Utah, to perform annual street preservation which includes seal coat (Knife River) and slurry seal (Asphalt Preservation) on various streets beginning Wednesday July 6th. For maps and schedules please visit the City's website HERE.
Drivers should expect to encounter short term road closures and minor delays while work is being performed. Hours of operation will generally be between 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. As with all construction, unforeseen conditions could alter schedules. If that happens, we ask for your cooperation and patience