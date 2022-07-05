SANDPOINT, Idaho - Residents near Schweitzer Mountain are experiencing car prowlers, but the prowler isn't your usual suspect!
Christopher Josepheson, who’s lived near Schwietzer for 30 years, woke up to find his car broken into last week. Not by a human, but by a bear.
“I saw a bear opening my car door. Then closing my car door. Then opening my car door. Then closing my car door, and then getting in and ripping up the door panel, and then jumping in and having its way with whatever snacks were in the car,” Josepheson recalled.
Josepheson caught all of it on camera. The bear opens the door and eventually crawls into the vehicle.
“30 years in North Idaho, and I have never seen a bear open a vehicle, and I’ve never seen a bear touch my own vehicle,” Josepheson said.
Josepheson believes that the sow bear is a repeat prowler, based on the way she opened the door almost like a human would. He said the bear has two little cubs with her, but thankfully hasn’t been aggressive.
“Definitely not aggressive. They’re more just lounging," he said. "They’re hungry bears. They want a free snack."
Josepheson said the bear caused about $200 worth of damage. After he posted the video on Facebook, Eric Donenfeld, the owner at Northwest Autobody, reached out to Josepheson and offered to repair his vehicle.
“We want to look out for our neighbors, and I would suggest people to lock their doors, even if they live in nature. And even if they’re not worried about their neighbors," Donenfeld suggested. "You never know what kind of other critters are going to crawl in there.”
Donefeld said they typically see about one or two bear break-ins a year. This year already, they’ve seen two.
Josepheson said resident in rural areas should lock their doors.
“The threat is not just people breaking into your vehicle, but it’s also the bears that open your doors. I didn’t know this. This is news to me!” said Josepheson.