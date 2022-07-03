COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Boaters out on Lake Coeur d'Alene might see a couple Coast Guard vessels patrolling the waters over the long Fourth of July weekend.
They're helping out the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office keep an eye out for boating safety and boaters who might be under the influence, as part of Operation Dry Water.
Operation Dry Water is a nationwide boating under the influence awareness and enforcement campaign put on by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA). The campaign is actually year-round, but has a special emphasis over the Fourth of July weekend every year.
"One unique thing about the Coast Guard is that we're able to operate on all federal lakes," Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick O'Brien said. "Because the Spokane River flows [out of] Lake Coeur d'Alene–that binds two states together, therefore it gives us the authority to be able to operate on these waters."
The NASBLA says alcohol is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating incidents.
"We're coming up to boats at random," O'Brien said. "If we happen to see signs of intoxication then that's when we're going to have to take our steps to process that person and get them back to the dock safely."
The signs they're looking for?
"Boats operating erratically, boats that are causing too much wake, or causing trouble on the water," O'Brien said.
Coast Guard crews are also conducting safety checks of boats on the lake, to lay the groundwork for a fun–and safe–holiday weekend on the water.
"So many of our boating accidents happen because people just aren't prepared," O'Brien said. "They need to make sure they're wearing their life jackets and make sure they have all the proper equipment on board. That's what we're out here to do, is to educate."