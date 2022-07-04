Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Lincoln County through 930 PM PDT... At 839 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles west of Davenport, or 44 miles west of Cheney, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Telford and Rocklyn. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH