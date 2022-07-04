COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Family, fireworks, and freedom; that is what the Fourth of July is all about in Coeur d’Alene.
“Even though it’s raining, we love America and we wanted to be here,” Kari Moran said.
Families and friends filled the streets of downtown Coeur d’Alene Monday morning to cheer on the American Heroes Parade, kicking off the city’s Fourth of July celebrations.
“I heard it’s one of the best places to be for 4th of July so we had to come out and do it,” Moran said.
With her fiancé Phil, who is from Coeur d’Alene, Moran is enjoying her first time experiencing the patriotism of the 4th in Northern Idaho.
“Just bringing her home for the 4th of July is amazing,” Phile Giesen said. “Enjoying everything that Coeur d’Alene has to offer is incredible, and especially to share it with her.”
The rain came down hard Monday morning, but that did not stop the marching bands and cheerleaders from traveling throughout downtown. The classic red firetrucks honked their horns and the farmers pulled tractors alongside the lake, giving everyone something to cheer on.
“This is our first time and we are having the best time ever,” Laura Sable said.
Sophia Lebron joined her grandma, Laura, for the holiday weekend.
“I’m just really excited to celebrate America and how long it’s been around, and celebrating being with my family,” Lebron said.
“Celebrate being free, celebrate our country, bring our county back together again,” Sable said.
And for Moran and Giesen, well, they are getting married next year. Maybe the Fourth of July will one day mean something even more to them.
“Maybe we need to do it on Fourth of July, maybe we need a Fourth of July wedding,” Moran said.
The festivities will continue throughout the day Monday, with firework shows beginning when the sun sets, the sky lighting up with color.
“Even if it’s cold and raining, everyone needs to be celebrating the Fourth of July because it’s the best holiday,” Moran said.