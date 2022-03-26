COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - When Amy and Michael Nelson saw a beautiful black and white cat in their backyard last year, they knew right away they needed to make her part of their family.
"I think she's very unique in just her own way," said Michael. "Her coat is beautiful, her markings are gorgeous."
"She's just been our little love ever since we found her," said Amy.
"Or she found us," added Michael.
Mystic would often wake up, have her breakfast, and then head out the door for most of the day, coming back in the afternoon.
"Kind of like she was going to work," Amy joked.
What the Nelsons are going through now is a pet owner's worst nightmare.
Michael said when Mystic came home Monday afternoon, she was meowing, and limping at the door.
"I look down and see her face just full of blood," recalled Michael. "I grabbed her, looked, and her eye was black. She had beautiful green eyes, and this eye was dead."
"It was half out, and black," Amy added.
They rushed Mystic to the vet.
"The vet said she'd been shot, and her eye was not salvageable."
Their vet found a red, diamond-shaped pellet in Mystic's eye.
"It looks like it was... intentionally to maim, and do some damage," Michael said.
"[I was] sobbing hysterically for hours," Amy said. "I couldn't believe somebody could be so cruel to such a beautiful animal."
The Nelsons said most of their neighbors have no problems with Mystic, and have been shocked to find out what happened to her.
They added if someone did have an issue with Mystic being on their property, this wasn't the way to solve the problem.
"My phone number is on her collar, and a phone call with a complaint or even a warning would've been greatly appreciated," said Amy.
Animal cruelty is a misdemeanor in Idaho, not becoming a felony until a person's third offense, according to Idaho State Code.
That's something the Nelsons hope to see changed.
"It's just so cruel that people think it's okay to treat animals this way," said Amy, "when our pets are so defenseless. And so, we really need to be advocates and stick up for them now," Amy said.
For now, the couple is happy what happened to Mystic wasn't worse, but they're left with several unanswered questions about how their cat was injured.
"It's really unfortunate and disappointing that somebody can treat them that way," said Michael.
The Nelsons contacted Coeur d'Alene Police, and filed a police report.
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department said they're taking this case of animal abuse very seriously, but haven't been able to determine a suspect at this time. They told KHQ they don't have much to go off of, aside from the red pellet that has been taken into evidence.
If you have any information that could help investigators, you're urged to contact Coeur d'Alene Police by calling their tip line at (208) 769-2320. You can also text the information to 847-411, and include the keyword "CDAPDTIP" in your message.