COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO - Emily Forslof and her two friends are part of Coeur d'Alene High School's Key Club and National Honor Society. Each year, the Key Club focuses on a district project, and for the last three years they've chosen a specific project with undeniable importance.
The Thirst Project is a nonprofit organization working to end the global water crisis.
"Water is such a fundamental resource that we need, you know? You need it to survive," explained CHS senior, Zoe Hart. "Sometimes we take it for granted. And so... these past four years, we've done so much to give that privilege to other people," Zoe Hart, one CHS senior said.
It has taken years of hard work.
"We'd run through the stands and collect money," Rayla Atwood recalled of their efforts.
And $12,000 later, these teens did it! The money they raised will help fund a fresh water well for a village in Eswatini, a country in southern Africa.
"There were students donating, like, $20 bills, and we raised a lot of money," Emily Forslof said. "The fact that this town in north Idaho was able to come together and raise the money to help a community in Africa... For me, that was really big, and kind of powerful."
For some, that might be enough. But for these three teens?
"I'm just like, okay, cool! Onto the next [goal]," rallied Forslof.
"One was not enough to completely end it. So, we kept going," Hart said.
They now have a crazy new goal in mind, and they're aiming high. They want to raise another $12,000.
"We might as well just do it this year! It doesn't matter if we've already reached that $12,000, you can just set another," she said.
And their first step towards reaching their new goal actually takes 8,000 steps.
3.6 miles represents the average distance women and children in African nations walk each and every day just to get water. To simulate that daily challenge, these teens wanted their pledged "Walk for Water" to be the same distance.
"From our high school parking lot to a local park," Hart explained.
The minimum entry fee is $25, and there's a reason for that amount.
"Because it takes about $25 for the Thirst Project to save a life," Forslof said.
These three teens are already expecting nearly 200 people to join, already raising $3,000 to reach a fourth of their overall goal.
"There are children who aren't able to go to school like I am, because they're too busy trying to find water to drink, just to survive," lamented Hart. "And so, if I can take what I have learned and my education and my privilege, and put that towards helping someone else getting the same standing... I'm trying to make the world a better place, I guess. You know, one well at a time."
The Walk for Water and picnic will happen on Sunday, April 24.