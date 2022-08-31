COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho. - A levy to fund school safety and maintenance for the Coeur d'Alene Public School District (CDAPSD) was voted down on the Aug. 30 ballot.
With 100% of precincts reporting on Wednesday morning, the levy secured 50.27% of the vote in favor and 49.73% against. It needed a 55% supermajority to pass.
The levy would have provided the district with $8 million dollars per year for the next 10 years.
CDPASD said the levy was necessary to get make progress on a growling backlog of deferred maintenance projects.
Another levy, for the Plummer-Worley Joint School District, passed with 55.86% of the vote.