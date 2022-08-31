Coeur d'Alene Public School District logo

COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho. - A  levy to fund school safety and maintenance for the Coeur d'Alene Public School District (CDAPSD) was voted down on the Aug. 30 ballot. 

With 100% of precincts reporting on Wednesday morning, the levy secured 50.27% of the vote in favor and 49.73% against. It needed a 55% supermajority to pass. 

The levy would have provided the district with $8 million dollars per year for the next 10 years. 

CDPASD said the levy was necessary to get make progress on a growling backlog of deferred maintenance projects. 

Another levy, for the Plummer-Worley Joint School District, passed with 55.86% of the vote. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!