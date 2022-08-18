COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - 48-year-old William Keylon, a Lake City High School (LCHS) teacher, is now out of jail after posting a $100,000 bail on Thursday.
According to the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, Keylon had an "inappropriate" relationship with a former student which started in 2012, when the student was learning at LCHS.
"It's surreal. I was a junior in 2012 so I wasn't in class, but I was still around, so to know, a fellow classmate had gone through that at the same time I was there was different,” Ashley Landrum, a student of Keylon's in 2009 said.
Landrum said it's hard to have trust in teachers when these types of instances happen.
"It's concerning. Every day you hear things about different things that happen at schools and it's like okay well where's a safe place and where's not? You're supposed to trust your kids with these teachers,” Landrum said.
Keylon turned himself into the Kootenai County Public Safety Building on Wednesday after detectives obtained an arrest warrant for one count of lewd conduct with a minor under 16.
KHQ reached out to Keylon, but hasn't gotten a response. LCHS has put Keylon on administrative leave.
The school declined talking to KHQ on camera about the matter, but did send the following statement: "We take every precaution to ensure the safety of our students, including requiring mandatory and thorough background checks and fingerprint clearance prior to hiring any individual. We expect that our staff conducts themselves in a professional manner at all times, and any time there is a question of safety or misconduct, we immediately investigate."
During their investigation, detectives learned several students knew about the relationship, but were hesitant to report it. Police also learned Keylon might have committed additional crimes and are continuing to investigate.