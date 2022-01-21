COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Ms. Wheelchair Idaho, Devyn Burdett, thanked the community after receiving donations to buy a wheelchair accessible van.
She became paralyzed a little over a year ago and was struggling to adjust to her new normal, but getting in and out of the car was especially difficult.
In November, things changed for her in one painful moment.
"I went to Walmart to get dinner for my family, as normal," she recalled, and as she was getting out of her car, "I heard something behind me, and I turned around and a group of five to six young adults, laughing and taking pictures of me instead of helping."
That heartbreaking moment became life-changing, because it spurred Burdett to get a wheelchair accessible car.
A GoFundMe raised over $30,000. So with the donations from the community, and a whole lot of searching, her two best friends found her perfect van in Pennsylvania.
"We were tired of waiting; we want to get the van, and for the life of us, we couldn't get a shipping company to get it because of the storms," she said.
So, they flew out on a Friday morning and drove back home, across country, in her new van.
A 21-hour drive, and during that last 40 minutes?
"When we were finally coming over the Pass, I just couldn't get over it fast enough," she said. "When I finally pulled in my driveway, exhaustion and excitement hit me, then I crashed for about 12 hours."
As the ground was sopping wet Thursday afternoon, Burdett is thankful she no longer has to struggle to get into her car.
"Now that I don't have to plan my days around if the ground is too wet or too hot, my life is a lot easier because I can just get in and go," Burdett said.
And to the community, who helped get her the car, and changed her life so drastically for the better, Burdett has a message.