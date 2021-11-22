Crisis standards of care has been deactivated for all Idaho health districts, except north Idaho.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) announced Monday that each health district other than the Pandhandle Health District (PHD) throughout Idaho is reporting having sufficient resources to provide a normal standard of care.
The PHD encompasses Boundary, Bonner, Kootenai, Benewah, and Shoshone counties where COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to outpace available resources.
The IDHW made it clear that while the other public health districts have more resources freed up, they are still experiencing a high number of patients and will be challenged to return to normal operations.