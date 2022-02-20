COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Davis Donuts in Coeur d'Alene has been closed of late as one of the owners, Dana Robinson, has been recovering from knee surgery. While the business was closed, she and her daughter, Hether Young, worked to reimagine the space and what they could offer.
With Young's love of soup and Robinson's passion for bread, they decided it would be the perfect time to reinvent the business as a bistro, with a new offering of baked goods, breakfast items, soups, pot pies, and paninis, all made from scratch in house. Not to mention, freshly made biscuits and gravy every morning.
After months of redesigning the space and rehab following successful knee surgery, Breaking Bread Artisan Bistro was on the cusp of its grand reopening.
However, a vehicle accident late Friday night has derailed those plans.
"The drive-thru option has been tested and is not a go," joked Young in a Facebook post about the incident.
While they are keeping their spirits high in the face of such set-backs, it is definitely a blow to the local business.
"We had closed so my mom, the owner of Davis Donuts, could have knee surgery. We just finished our remodel and had our inspection scheduled for opening back up this week as Breaking Bread Artisan Bistro," explained Young.
While the incident is still under investigation with very few details released, it appears that a truck drove through the building, causing massive damage both to the vehicle and the bistro.
It is unknown at this time whether the driver was injured, nor the circumstances surrounding the crash.
In the meantime, Young and her mother are continuing to move forward with their plans to get the new bistro up and running in earnest.
"In all seriousness, thank you to all the first responders and Creekside Construction for everything!" they state in the Facebook post.
"Due to the car accident last night, we have some construction to do that will further delay our re-opening. Thank you all for your support and patience. We are eager for the day we turn on that open sign again."
We asked whether there was a GoFundMe or other crowdfunding initiative fans of the business could support, but Young said there's not. "No GoFundMe, just hoping for the community's support when we open."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates!