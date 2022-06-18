KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police are investigating after a two-vehicle collision Friday night on June 17 left one person dead and the road closed for nearly 4 hours.
According to a release from ISP, the collision occurred just after 10 p.m. on I-day, east of Wolf Lodge near mile post 26.5.
A Volvo semi pulling a trailer was heading eastbound, driven by a 45-year-old man from Homestead, FL with a woman riding as passenger, also 45 from Homestead.
A 2009 Chevy Silverado, driven by a 36-year-old woman from Medimont, ID, was driving west in the eastbound lane and hit the semi head on.
The pair in the semi were wearing seatbelts and were transported to hospital via ground ambulance. The driver of the Silverado was also wearing her seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
The roadway was blocked for approximately 3 and a half hours to allow emergency responders to help those involved.