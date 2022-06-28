KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County's sheriff sent out a warning Tuesday mainly aimed at Washingtonians who plan on visiting Idaho for the fourth of July.
It's about drug enforcement, which Sheriff Robert Norris said is handled with a "zero tolerance attitude."
The letter referenced Washington's decriminalization of controlled substances laws and "laws limiting enforcement activities."
Norris shared numbers showing that nearly 50 percent of those arrested in the county during July 4 2021 were from Washington.
"One state's posture on crime is not an excuse to break the law in the great state of Idaho," a quote from Norris reads. "If an offender breaks the law in Kootenai County, there will be a bed at the famous Kootenai County 'Bed and Breakfast,' our jail."