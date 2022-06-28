COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - The Fourth of July is just a few days away and the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for a busy weekend.
Deputies will be on the lookout for something specific this weekend. According to a press release, the sheriff’s office will be focusing on illegal possession and use of a controlled substance.
The sheriff’s office said in a press release that our area sees an influx of people. They say many come from Washington State where, “decriminalization of controlled substance laws and laws limiting law enforcement activities have been enacted,” the press release said.
Lifelong Coeur d’Alene resident Shad Johnson says law enforcement are doing all they can to keep the public safe during these types of public events.
“I think they’re doing fine. I think they get their message through and they have enough to police what’s going on. The majority of families and kids down here are just having a good time,” Johnson said.
Sheriff Norris said in the press release, “one state’s posture on crime is not an excuse to break the law in the great State of Idaho.” He continued to say, “if an offender breaks the law in Kootenai County, there will be a bed at the famous Kootenai County bed and breakfast, our jail.”
The press release points to last Fourth of July’s arrests. 46% of those arrested, they say, were from Washington State.
The sheriff also said today, “don’t come to Kootenai County on vacation and leave on probation.”
The sheriff’s office isn’t the only agency gearing up for this weekend. Northern Lakes Battalion Fire Chief Brad Belmont says this is one of their busiest times of the year.
“Every year we run numerous calls for firework fires but also injuries,” Belmont said.
Battalion Chief Belmont is encouraging firework enthusiast's to use caution and properly dispose of used fireworks.
“Have the adults there. Dispose the fireworks in a bucket of water and let them sit there. Don’t just throw them in a garbage can or push them off into the weeds,” Belmont said.