SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Dec. 6 at 2:00 p.m. the City of Spokane gave a 48-hour eviction notice to those who called "Camp Hope" home for the last several weeks. Residents of the camp were cited under the city's law against camping on public land, which is enforceable when homeless shelters have space.
After losing 150 shelter beds at the House of Charity, the city paused enforcement of laws that penalize people for sleeping on downtown sidewalks or camping on public property. But on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 2:00 p.m. that 48-hour notice has come and gone.
Robert Auxier who has been homeless on and off over the last several years was packing up because he didn't want to cause any trouble with the city or police.
"I was prepared for it. They gave us plenty of notice," said Auxier.
Auxier said he's been given eviction orders before and it's just easier to follow them rather than fight them. On Saturday many were seen cleaning out their tents and packing up their belonging's and not wanting to cause any problems. A U-Haul truck was brought in to take anyone's belongings to a storage unit where they'll be held for about 30 days. The U-Haul and storage unit were donated.
Many said they will continue to fight even if it means getting arrested including Spokane City Councilwoman Kate Burke.
"I am just here to support the people out here. I feel like as a city we've lacked empathy, compassion, and humanity towards people who are forced to live on the streets and it's not right, and the city needs to be stepping up to finding real solutions for these issues," said Burke.
However, after about an hour Burke left after being unchained.
Alfredo Llamedo was also part of that human chain and says they will continue to fight for peoples rights.
"We plan on taking a stand and not allowing the police to confiscate these tents and people's property. we're going to take a stand against them taking it because we believe that they're violating people's first and fourth amendment rights," he said.
We contacted the city about when they plan on formally removing people from "Camp Hope," and a City of Spokane spokeswoman said, "The police department will determine the timing based on staff availability, etc." As for now "Camp Hope" remains.