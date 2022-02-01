HAYDEN, Idaho - Dramatic footage has just come into the KHQ newsroom of the Kootenai County Deputies rescuing Henry Scheller.
The body cam video shows the rescue of the 91-year-old man who accidentally drove into Hayden Lake off the Honeysuckle Beach Boat Launch last Thursday night.
The water was only 37 degrees Fahrenheit that night, and the air a mere 21 degrees. The three Deputies jumped into the frigid water to save his life, and thankfully the story has a happy ending.
The Kootenai County Dive Team honored the deputies with challenge coins as thanks for their heroic acts.
Scheller was treated for hypothermia by paramedics on scene and rushed to Kootenai health, and he was released back home in good health soon after.