Police lights - Vault

LEWISTON, Idaho - A crash around 5 a.m. Saturday, April 16 on Lapwai Rd. tragically resulted in multiple juvenile fatalities.

According to Idaho State Police, a teal Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound at high speed when the driver, a juvenile male, lost control on the gravel road. The Honda rolled into a field on the north side of the roadway. 

Two juvenile occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, while six additional juveniles were transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance and police vehicles. 

No further information is available at this time as investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!