LEWISTON, Idaho - A crash around 5 a.m. Saturday, April 16 on Lapwai Rd. tragically resulted in multiple juvenile fatalities.
According to Idaho State Police, a teal Honda Pilot was traveling eastbound at high speed when the driver, a juvenile male, lost control on the gravel road. The Honda rolled into a field on the north side of the roadway.
Two juvenile occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, while six additional juveniles were transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance and police vehicles.
No further information is available at this time as investigation into the incident is ongoing.