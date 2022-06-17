COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - In a special meeting on Wednesday night, Kootenai County Commissioner Leslie Duncan and Chris Fillios voted to allocate $27 million in American Rescue Funds.
Most of the funds will be distributed to the adding additional courtrooms at the Kootenai County Justice Building, but nothing will be allocated to the Kootenai County Jail expansion.
Federal guidelines state the funds cannot be used for jail capacity expansion, according to Commissioner Duncan.
“Part of the guidelines for this money is ongoing costs. They didn’t want projects that were going to have ongoing costs. If you expand the jail then you have to have more deputies and right now we can’t staff what we have,” Duncan said.
Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris wants to add one hundred more beds to the facility.
“I feel like we are on a ship and I’m plugging these holes but we just keep sinking,” Norris said in a press conference back in Mar.
Sheriff Norris said previously he doesn’t believe that the jail expansion violates any federal guidelines. He cited other Idaho Counties, including Bonneville, who utilized those federal funds on expanding their jails.
Duncan says she’s not aware.
“I don’t know what Boneville use them for. I don’t.”
Sheriff Norris told the Coeur d’Alene Press quote “I believe that putting a 24 million dollar remodel in the most congested area of Kootenai County is not in the best interest of the taxpayer.”
We reached out to Norris for comment on the board's decision, but we were told he’s out of the office until next week.