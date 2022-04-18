HAYDEN, Idaho - The fire that destroyed an assembly shop in Hayden last week was likely started when a lithium battery charger overheated and caught fire, according to fire officials.
Northern Lakes Fire Marshall Chris Larson said the charger was likely being used to charge a golf cart when it began to overheat.
The building, which was a total loss, was a longtime business that sold and repaired golf carts and other small vehicles.
Although firefighters were met with intense flames that had to be fought from outside the building, no injuries were reported.
Larson said an insurance company is opening an investigation into the fire that is slated to begin Tuesday.
He also cautioned people to unplug lithium battery chargers before bed.