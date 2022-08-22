BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho - The former sheriff of Bingham County, Craig Rowland, has pled guilty to aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement Monday, Aug. 22.
Rowland was charged with aggravated assault, misdemeanor exhibition of a firearm, and felony aggravated assault after brandishing his firearm and threatening a group of seven girls and their church group leader in November last year. By accepting the plea, the felony and misdemeanor charges will be dropped.
The parties have agreed to probation and 10 days of jail to be served concurrently. Rowland is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25.
East Idaho News detailed the court documents describing the event in Dec. 2021.
The documents state the group was surprising members of their congregation with "Thankful Turkeys," paper notes of gratitude shaped as a turkey. They left the turkey on the sheriff's porch and left.
In Ring doorbell footage, Rowland is shown looking at the turkey and can be heard saying, “Thank you,” and “That’s frickin bulls***.”
Rowland told investigators stopped the car, yelling profanities and asking who they were, and the driver opened the car door.
“I reach in and pull the driver out by the hair,” Rowland told investigators, according to court documents. “I say, ‘Who the f*** are you?’ And I do have a gun in my hand, but I still have my finger on the slide.”
The documents state he then pointed the gun at the woman's head.
The woman told investigators she was one of Rowland's neighbors and family friend of more than 30 years. Rowland alleged he did not recognize her, stating his reaction was due in part to frequent visits of "drunk Indians" from the reservation to his door and they "have a lot of reservation people around us that are not good people."
Read more about the court documents on the East Idaho News website.
Rowland resigned as sheriff in July. Chief Deputy Jeff Gardner was named interim sheriff on Aug. 15.